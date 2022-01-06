Two St Elizabeth fishermen charged for gun and ammo smuggling

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Two men who were caught by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) off the coast of Black River with illegal guns and ammunition last month, have been charged.

They are 48-year-old Ernie Wright otherwise called 'Muta', a fisherman of Pondside District in St Elizabeth and 47-year-old Mark Pitt, a fisherman of Burnt Savannah District in St Elizabeth.

They were charged for illegal possession of firearm (two counts), illegal possession of ammunition (one count), illegal importation of firearm (two counts), illegal importation of ammunition (one count), conspiracy to import firearm and ammunition.

The police said the men were charged following a question and answer session with their attorney.

The men are scheduled to appear at the St Elizabeth Parish Court in Santa Cruz on January 13, 2022.

The JDF had said the guns and ammunition were destined for Jamaica.

The police said the men were arrested on December 30, 2021, at about 11:17 pm, when members of the JDF Coast Guard intercepted a boat along the Fortcharles coastline in Black River.

During a search of the boat, a Taurus PT 809 9mm Pistol and a Taurus PT24\7G2.40 9mm Pistol along with 159 rounds (9mm) were found.

Kasey Williams