Two St Elizabeth lock-ups under COVID-19 quarantine

Two St Elizabeth lock-ups under COVID-19 quarantineFriday, January 07, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that detainees at two police lock-ups in St Elizabeth are under COVID-19 quarantine.
Newly appointed head of the St Elizabeth police, Superintendent Dwight Daley told OBSERVER ONLINE on Friday that the Santa Cruz police station lock-up is under full quarantine while some detainees are being quarantined at the Black River police station lock-up.
He said there are 14 detainees at the Santa Cruz lock-up.
“A little over half were showing signs [of COVID-19] and they were tested by representatives of the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” he explained.
“Black River is not under full quarantine, because of the percentage of prisoners that are showing symptoms of COVID. However, we are not admitting any prisoners in [the] facilities,” he added.
He said assessments were done by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Monday and Wednesday of this week.
Consequently, court cases involving the detainees have been affected and visits prohibited.
Last October the Santa Cruz lock-up was subject to a similar situation when detainees there were quarantined.
Kasey Williams
