Two US residents charged in 21 gun find at Kingston warehouse

Two United States residents have been charged in connection to last week's seizure of 21 firearms at a warehouse at the wharf in Kingston.

Charged with illegal importation of firearm are Jermaine Samuel Baker, a 36-year-old chef of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Dervan Brown, a 42-year-old construction worker of Bronx, New York. They are to appear before the Corporate Area Gun Court on Friday, March 18.

Police report that on March 4, customs detected a suspicious package at the warehouse and alerted the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch of the constabulary. A subsequent search led to the discovery of three rifles, 18 handguns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

It was the latest in a string of major arms busts by the police.