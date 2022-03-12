Two US residents charged in 21 gun find at Kingston warehouse

Two US residents charged in 21 gun find at Kingston warehouseSaturday, March 12, 2022
Two United States residents have been charged in connection to last week's seizure of 21 firearms at a warehouse at the wharf in Kingston.
Charged with illegal importation of firearm are Jermaine Samuel Baker, a 36-year-old chef of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Dervan Brown, a 42-year-old construction worker of Bronx, New York. They are to appear before the Corporate Area Gun Court on Friday, March 18.
Police report that on March 4, customs detected a suspicious package at the warehouse and alerted the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch of the constabulary. A subsequent search led to the discovery of three rifles, 18 handguns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.
It was the latest in a string of major arms busts by the police.
