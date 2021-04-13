Two accused of buggery involving 10 and 11-y-o

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been accused in separate cases of buggery involving two young children — a 10-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl.

In the first instance, the 10-year-old is alleged to have been buggered by her 22-year-old relative on several occasions last year.

The child, who was left in the custody of the adult while her caregiver worked, complained that the suspect sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion, with his last unsuccessful attempt being earlier this month.

The child then made a complaint to her caregiver, after which a report was made to the police.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man is in custody, after being accused of buggery, sexual intercourse with a person under sixteen, and grievous sexual assault, involving the 11-year-old daughter of his partner.

The child accused the man of sexual assault on three occasions, starting in March this year. The child reported the incidents to her mother, who had become concerned about her behaviour.

Investigations continue.

Just last week, prosecutors described as a “public health emergency” the influx of sexual offence cases with young females as victims presenting before the island's courts, particularly rural circuits.

Perpetrators were said to range from fathers, boyfriends, family friends, and relatives to community residents including taxi and bus drivers.

Children who become victims are often those left unsupervised for extended periods, those whose parents lack the necessary skills, and who are from impoverished backgrounds.

St Thomas, St Mary, St Catherine, and Westmoreland, the Jamaica Observer was told, are the parishes with the most red flags.

In figures shared with the newspaper, of the 98 matters before the courts for the month of February alone, 57 cases were sexual offences and 16 were instances of sex with a person under 16 years of age.