Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 121 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, November 4, bringing the local infection total to 89,587 and the virus death toll to 2,274.

The new cases comprise 79 females and 42 males with ages ranging from 46 days to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (five), St Catherine (45), St Ann (three), Kingston and St Andrew (30), St James (two), Manchester (seven), St Mary (three), Hanover (two) and St Elizabeth (22) and Portland (one).

The deceased are:

An 86-year-old male from St Ann

A 91-year-old male from Trelawny

In the meantime, 179 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 58,901.

Currently, 246 people are hospitalised, 25 of which are severely ill, while 12 are critically ill and 39 are moderately ill.

According to the health ministry, there are 27,793 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.