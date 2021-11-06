Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 121 new cases

Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 121 new casesSaturday, November 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, November 4, bringing the local infection total to 89,587 and the virus death toll to 2,274.
The new cases comprise 79 females and 42 males with ages ranging from 46 days to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (five), St Catherine (45), St Ann (three), Kingston and St Andrew (30), St James (two), Manchester (seven), St Mary (three), Hanover (two) and St Elizabeth (22) and Portland (one).
The deceased are:
An 86-year-old male from St Ann
A 91-year-old male from Trelawny
In the meantime, 179 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 58,901.
Currently, 246 people are hospitalised, 25 of which are severely ill, while 12 are critically ill and 39 are moderately ill.
According to the health ministry, there are 27,793 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy