Two arrested in St Elizabeth ganja bust

Two arrested in St Elizabeth ganja bustSunday, May 02, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division seized approximately 345 pounds of compressed ganja at Ivor Cottage, Mountainside, Black River in St Elizabeth on Friday.
Two men were arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.
Reports are that about 6:00 am, during a police operation, one white Nissan AD Wagon was signalled to stop. During a search, a quantity of black plastic parcels containing vegetable matter resembling ganja was seen inside the car. The drugs have an estimated street value of $1,380,000.00.
Investigations are ongoing.
