Two arrested in St James following seizure of assault rifle

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Two men were arrested on Thursday following the seizure of an assault rifle during a joint police/military operation on Granville Drive, Granville in St James

The police said that about 3:30 pm, lawmen conducted an operation when a premises, occupied by the two men, was searched.

The police said an FN Cal assault rifle was recovered during the search.

The men were subsequently taken into custody; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation, lawmen said.