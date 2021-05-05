Two being questioned over capsized party boat in Negril

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The Westmoreland police have identified the owner and operator of the 'Fantasy Island' party boat that capsized over the weekend in Negril.

In fact, Superintendent of police in charge of Westmoreland, Robert Gordon, confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE that two people were taken in for questioning.

"Thus far, the investigation has led us to the identification of two persons ...and they are being interviewed as we speak," disclosed Superintendent Gordon.

It is not clear if overcrowding and boat-hopping contributed to the mishap, and also if the incident took place during the Saturday curfew hours, which started at 4:00 pm. The boat capsized offshore Rick's Cafe in Negril.

READ: Captain of party boat could be cited for breaches – cops

The police said they were made aware of the video via social media. They are yet to receive a formal report.

However, Superintendent Gordon noted that while the investigation may take some time, someone will be held accountable at the end.

"As you would be aware, it was not that it was detected by the police and the police would have gone on to prosecute. It was by way of social media that it came to us, so the investigation is a little bit more technical in how we pursue it, but I am certain that at the end of it, persons will be prosecuted," he assured.

The Tourism Product Development Company has disclosed that the boat was not licensed to carry visitors.

Anthony Lewis