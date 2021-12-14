Two bodies found in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two bodies, believed to be that of goat farmers from Westmoreland who went missing on Monday, were found a short while ago. Police say the men appeared to have been murdered.

Their 30 goats are still missing.

The men reportedly took their goats to graze in a section of the Grange Hill community, not their usual spot, when they went missing.

The men are 42 and 65-years-old, respectively.

Early reports are that residents became concerned and raised an alarm after one of the goats returned home on Monday without the rest of the herd and their owners.

During a search of the area, residents and police found the men's water boots, backpacks and machetes.

Four rams that previously had no ropes on them were found tied up in a heavily wooded section of the community.

The search resumed this morning and the bodies of two men were found.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Western, Moreland Wilson, said he knew the missing men and that the news has left him shocked.

The MP, whose interest in agriculture is well known, said he was disheartened by the incident that has claimed the lives of two hardworking farmers.

Anthony Lewis