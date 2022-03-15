Two charged following cocaine seizure in St James

Two charged following cocaine seizure in St JamesTuesday, March 15, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica— Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division have arrested and charged two men from St Ann with possession, dealing and trafficking of cocaine following a seizure of the drug on Thursday, March 10.
Charged are Daniel Mair, otherwise called Sammy, a 56-year-old former night club operator of Marine Gardens in Ocho Rios, and David Byfield, a 36-year-old fisherman of Lime Hall in the parish.
Reports are that about 5:45 pm, the St James police found approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine in a car the men were travelling in. They were subsequently arrested.
Byfield was also slapped with an additional charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act as he was found with over J$370,000 at the time of his arrest.
Both men are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Friday, March 18, 2022.
