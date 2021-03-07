Two charged in Clarendon home invasion

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have charged two men in relation to a home invasion on Rasta Corner in Freetown, Clarendon.

Romario Rowe, 23, otherwise called 'Bassa', and 24-year-old Omario Mendez otherwise called 'Paylow', both unemployed of Freetown in the parish, have been charged with burglary, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 12:30 am on February 23, two men, armed with firearms, kicked open the complainant's door and entered his house.

Further reports are that the culprits ordered the complainant to move after which he reportedly heard an explosion and dropped himself on the floor. The CCU said the gunmen then fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the police, who later arrested Rowe and Mendez.