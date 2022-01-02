Two charged in Red Stripe robbery probe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged two people in connection with last week's massive robbery at the Red Stripe Brewery on Spanish Town Road in Kingston.

The two, both wholesale operators from the Corporate Area, are charged with receiving stolen property. Four other suspects remain in custody pending further investigations, while three have been released.

The two accused are Orlanzo Smith, 32, also called 'Fatman' and 'Bliss, from Ebenezer Avenue, and Susan 'Happisha' Jackson, 34, from Bond Street, downtown Kingston.

Police say 104 cases of Red Stripe beer and 28 cases of Dragón stout, were recovered at Smith's establishment. Investigators allege that Smith received and distributed all the stolen liquor.

Detectives recovered 705 cases of Red Stripe at Jackson's establishment. It is alleged that she purchased more than 900 cases of the stolen liquor.

The nine people were detained between last Monday and Wednesday as the St Andrew South police probed the $8 million robbery. A Freightliner truck, reportedly one of two used in the heist, has also been seized by the police.

Reports said about 2:00 am, a gunman reportedly managed to get onto the Spanish Town Road premises, held up the security guard, and tied him with a piece of telephone cord.

The man then reportedly opened the main entrance of the facility allowing two vehicles to steal the liquor.