Two charged in connection with quadruple murder in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two men have been charged for the murder of the four people killed in an early-morning attack in Clarendon two weeks ago.

Investigators say the accused men — 38-year-old Oral Richards, otherwise called 'Creamy'; and 24-year-old Andre Bennett, better known as 'Hamma'— gave caution statements admitting their roles in the crime.

They are both from Cherry Tree Lane in the parish.

The attack took place at about 12:10 am on September 12.

The deceased are 33-year-old Tashana Whyte and her 25-year-old sister Sherona Whyte; Luke Newman, a 19-year-old chef; and Michael Salmon, a 25-year-old construction worker. They all lived in Havanna Heights, Phase Three in the Denbigh section of the parish.

In a statement released late Friday evening, Police Commissioner Major Antony Anderson said the two men charged were among six suspects picked up in the parish on the same day.

"We still have in custody four persons and we are looking at a few more persons who may have been involved. We arrested six persons on the same day and it is out of that six that we have charged two. Four days after the event we recovered four firearms based on intelligence and analysis. We recovered an AK47 rifle, an M16 rifle, a 44 Magnum handgun and a nine-millimetre handgun. Those weapons, based on ballistics, have revealed that two of them match the scene of the murder," he said.

The commissioner added that the case is progressing well and that the police are still looking at others who may be persons of interest.

As it relates to the firearms that were recovered, the commissioner said the science matches specific persons to the location of the murder.

"It is important that the public is aware that the police, when these things come to our attention, is going to focus on it and find the perpetrators very quickly," he said, noting that investigations are continuing.

Read: Quadruple murder in Clarendon