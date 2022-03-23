Two charged in hotel manager's killing remanded

ST ANN, Jamaica - The two men charged in connection with the killing of former hotel manager Clyde Taylor were remanded when they appeared in the St Ann Parish Court last Friday.

Shacquelle McIntosh, a 22-year-old houseman from Salem in Runaway Bay, and Sheldon Folkes, 32, a barber from an area known as Lewis, also in the parish, are the men implicated in the killing.

The case file in the matter is incomplete. The men are now scheduled to reappear in court on April 19 when the matter will be mentioned.

Taylor, 65, a businessman from Salem, was found in a Nissan Note motorcar shortly after midday on Thursday, March 3 in a district called Top Hill in Hampton, Runaway Bay.

His body was found with several chop wounds, police said.

Taylor was last seen alive about 9:30 pm the previous Saturday when he left his house in Runaway Bay to an undisclosed destination.

