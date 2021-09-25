Two charged with illegal possession of firearm

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during a joint police/military operation in Quarry Hill, St Catherine on September 15.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 60-year-old Samuel Richards, a taxi operator and 22-year-old James Cameron, a labourer. Both are from Spanish Town in the parish.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at about 8:40 p.m., lawmen were alerted to a candle-light session being held in the community and went to make enquiries.

On their arrival, two men were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The men were accosted and searched. A motor vehicle in the vicinity was also searched.

One Astra A70 9mm pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds was found.