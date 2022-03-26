Two charged with murder following physical altercation

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two men were on Tuesday, March 22 arrested and charged with murder following the death of 45-year-old Kurt Nembhard, who they got into an argument with, which led to a physical altercation.

Charged are 37-year-old Kenroy Brown otherwise called 'Pops' and 26-year-old Christopher Jones otherwise called 'CJ', both fishermen of Salt Gully, Old Harbour in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, Brown, Jones and Nembhard were involved in an argument, when Brown threw several stones at Nembhard at his house.

It is alleged that Nembhard then attacked both men with a machete and chopped Brown in the forehead. Brown then reportedly held onto Nembhard while Jones inflicted several stab wounds all over his upper body.

The police were summoned and Nembhard was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, a statement was obtained from an eyewitness and an interview was done in the presence of the men's attorney. Both Brown and Jones were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.