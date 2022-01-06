Two cops among four men to face shop-breaking charges in Kingston

Two cops among four men to face shop-breaking charges in KingstonThursday, January 06, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four men have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act, attempted shop-breaking and conspiracy to shop-breaking following an incident on Windward Road, Kingston on Wednesday, December 29.
Charged are:
- Daenard Meikle 35-year-old police constable of Banbury District, Clarendon
- Christoph Campbell 27-year-old police constable of Fernando Road, Bridgeport in St Catherine
- Odarie Frazer 22-year-old vendor of Orange Street, Kingston
- Rushawn Alvaranga 20-year-old vendor of Orange Street, Kingston
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that Meikle, Campbell, Frazer and Alvaranga conspired with one other man known as ‘Finger’ or ‘Elder’, to rob a bar. They went to the location where Meikle and Campbell stood guard, while Frazer and Alvaranga watched as ‘Elder’ proceeded to cut the main padlock on the grille of a bar. Their plans were however thwarted by a team of police officers. ‘Elder’ made his escape in a Nissan AD wagon that was parked nearby.
Meikle and Campbell were held aboard a Toyota Wish motorcar and when searched Campbell was found with a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing 10 9mm cartridges while Meikle was found with a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 19 cartridges. Two additional magazines containing 35 cartridges were also discovered to be for his licensed firearm.
