Two cops arrested for allegedly attempting to rob bar in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, reportedly from the Kingston Western division, were among a group of four men who were arrested for allegedly trying to break into a bar in east Kingston on Wednesday.

Reports are that cops were travelling along Windward Road about 3 am when they saw two men standing under a shed.

They were accosted and asked why they were on the road. The men told the officers that they were working in St Thomas and waiting on their boss to pick them up.

The cops reportedly also observed a white AD wagon parked in the vicinity of Homestead road and a grey Toyota Wish, which was parked in an open lot with two men in the vehicle who had reclined their seats.

When questioned by the officers on patrol, the men in the car identified themselves as cops.

The lawmen on patrol reportedly observed that a bar across the road had one of the locks cut off. The grille was also partially cut off.

The men were taken to the Elletson Road C.I.B to be questioned.

A gun was retrieved from one of the officers found in the vehicle and another gun and 54 rounds were taken from one of the men.

More details soon.