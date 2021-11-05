Two cops injured, gunman dead after police intercept armed robbers in Portmore

Two policemen were shot while intercepting a car which was reportedly on a robbery spree in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday afternoon.

Reports are that a police patrol team, after being alerted about the armed robberies, intercepted the Nissan Latio motor car with gunmen aboard in Gregory Park.

The gunmen reportedly shot at the police who took evasive action and returned fire.

One of the gunmen was fatally shot, while two policemen reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police have launched a search for the other suspects who escaped. It is still unclear how many armed robbers were involved in the incident.