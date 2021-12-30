Two dead, one injured in Clarendon crash

CLARENDON, Jamaica - Two men are dead and a third hospitalised after a collision between two motorcyclists along the Hayes main road in Clarendon this morning.

One of the men has been identified as Rayon McGaw, a security guard from Spanish Town in St Catherine.

The other is Delroy Pearson better known as 'Matterhorn', a resident of Top Hill in Hayes, Clarendon.

According to the police, both motorcyclists were travelling in opposite directions along the Hayes main road near Jamalco at about 6:10 am when they collided.

Pearson's uncle, Anthony King, said his nephew left home early this morning to conduct business before he went to work.

"So by him lef out, within a hour time mi get a call say him meet in a accident up here. So all mi come see a two dead bodies on the road, him and the next man who crash together," he said.

His cousin, who was a passenger on the bike, remains in hospital.

'We still don't know who wrong. All mi get fi understand say is a car man cause the accident but him nuh stop" King said