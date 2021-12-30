Two dead, one injured in Clarendon crash

Two dead, one injured in Clarendon crashThursday, December 30, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica - Two men are dead and a third hospitalised after a collision between two motorcyclists along the Hayes main road in Clarendon this morning.
One of the men has been identified as Rayon McGaw, a security guard from Spanish Town in St Catherine.
The other is Delroy Pearson better known as 'Matterhorn', a resident of Top Hill in Hayes, Clarendon.
According to the police, both motorcyclists were travelling in opposite directions along the Hayes main road near Jamalco at about 6:10 am when they collided.
Pearson's uncle, Anthony King, said his nephew left home early this morning to conduct business before he went to work.
"So by him lef out, within a hour time mi get a call say him meet in a accident up here. So all mi come see a two dead bodies on the road, him and the next man who crash together," he said.
His cousin, who was a passenger on the bike, remains in hospital.
'We still don't know who wrong. All mi get fi understand say is a car man cause the accident but him nuh stop" King said
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy