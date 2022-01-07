Two dead after trailer and car collide in Westmoreland

Two dead after trailer and car collide in WestmorelandFriday, January 07, 2022
|
CAVE, Westmoreland — Two persons are dead and another injured following an accident at Rock side, on the Cave main road in Westmoreland, on Thursday night.
The deceased have been identified as 63-year-old Garth Campbell, a farmer of Malvern in St Elizabeth, and Ken Campbell, a farmer of Pinnock Shafton in Westmoreland.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that residents heard a loud explosion and later discovered the incident.
Police report that a trailer that was travelling in a western direction toward Whitehouse collided with a water truck. The trailer then veered right and collided head on with a grey Toyota LiteAce, which was heading in the opposition direction and had on board the now deceased.
The Toyota LiteAce was crushed upon impact, and the men received bodily injuries. It took rescuers over an hour to retrieve the vehicle and remove the men.
The driver of the trailer sustained a broken leg and is being treated at the Savanna-la-Mar hospital.
A man who did not want to be identified by name told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is in disbelief.
“Mi shock because I work with Ken and I was in the [Savanna-la-Mar] market waiting for him to come back,” the distraught man said.
He said he was supposed to go back to St Elizabeth with the men on their second trip to collect market items, but he opted to stay and wait on them.
Kimberley Peddie
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy