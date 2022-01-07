Two dead after trailer and car collide in Westmoreland

CAVE, Westmoreland — Two persons are dead and another injured following an accident at Rock side, on the Cave main road in Westmoreland, on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as 63-year-old Garth Campbell, a farmer of Malvern in St Elizabeth, and Ken Campbell, a farmer of Pinnock Shafton in Westmoreland.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that residents heard a loud explosion and later discovered the incident.

Police report that a trailer that was travelling in a western direction toward Whitehouse collided with a water truck. The trailer then veered right and collided head on with a grey Toyota LiteAce, which was heading in the opposition direction and had on board the now deceased.

The Toyota LiteAce was crushed upon impact, and the men received bodily injuries. It took rescuers over an hour to retrieve the vehicle and remove the men.

The driver of the trailer sustained a broken leg and is being treated at the Savanna-la-Mar hospital.

A man who did not want to be identified by name told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is in disbelief.

“Mi shock because I work with Ken and I was in the [Savanna-la-Mar] market waiting for him to come back,” the distraught man said.

He said he was supposed to go back to St Elizabeth with the men on their second trip to collect market items, but he opted to stay and wait on them.

Kimberley Peddie