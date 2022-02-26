Two dead as gunmen wreak havoc in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police in Trelawny were kept busy throughout the day on Saturday (February 26) responding to two separate murders in the parish that are believed to be connected.

The dead people have been identified as 38-year-old Iron Jarrett, of Capture Land, Spicy Hill in Trelawny, and 21-year-old Teka Ennis, a resident of the United States, who recently arrived in the island and was staying at Refuge community, in the parish.

Another woman is said to be in critical condition in hospital after being shot several times, including in the head.

Reports are that early Saturday morning, Jarrett was fatally shot in his home. Residents alerted the police after hearing explosions and Jarrett was later found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Just a few hours later about 12:25pm Ennis and her daughter and a female friend were walking along a dirt track the Refuge community when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants who shot both women several times. Ennis later died while her friend is currently in hospital.

The child, it is said, managed to escape the attack and hid in bushes. She was later found and taken in to the police by a community member.

It is theorised that rift between rival scamming factions in the community may be the reason behind the killings. It is believed that an argument developed between men at a shop in the Spicy Hill community on Friday night resulting in the shootings.