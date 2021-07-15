Two die in crash on Old Harbour main road

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident on Old Harbour main road in St Catherine on Wednesday, which claimed the lives of two young men.

Dead are 20-year-old farmer Javoy Pallamino, and 22-year-old customer service agent, Mickeal Reid, both of Old Harbour.

Reports are that about 8:50 am, a Mazda motor car and a Yeng Yeng motorcycle were travelling along the Old Harbour main road in an easterly direction heading towards Spanish Town, with the Mazda motor car ahead.

Upon reaching a section of the roadway, the driver of the motorcycle allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided in the Mazda motor car, then into a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The police said both the driver of the motorcycle and its pillion were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.