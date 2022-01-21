Two fatally shot in Dunkirk, eastern Kingston

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Two people are confirmed dead and two others are nursing gunshot wounds after gunmen fired on people attending a wake in Dunkirk, in eastern Kingston.

A female is among the deceased.

Residents in the area said the shooting happened sometime after 8 o'clock in a section of the community called Red Ground.

Police are yet to determine the motive for the shooting.

There is a strong police/military presence currently in the area.