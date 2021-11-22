Two feared dead after gun attack at foot of Red Hills

Two feared dead after gun attack at foot of Red HillsMonday, November 22, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Police are now at a crime scene at the foot of Red Hills, where at least two men are feared dead after a gun attack.
Information is still sketchy but OBSERVER ONLINE understands that a car was shot up at a gas station by gunmen. One of the dead men is on the ground while another is halfway out of the car.
The incident is believed to be a result of the long-standing gang war between men from the Ackee Walk and Common communities in the area.
Superintendent Derrick Champagnie, the crime chief for the Area 5 police, confirmed there was a shooting but said he was awaiting further details.
More to come.
--David Dunkley
