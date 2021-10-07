Two firearms seized, seven arrested

Two firearms seized, seven arrestedThursday, October 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two firearms were recovered in the St Andrew South Division over the last two days.
On Tuesday, a .38 pistol was recovered in the Bow Tie Land, while on Wednesday a Heckler and Koch 9mm pistol with 17 rounds was recovered in the Bowens Road area.
Seven men were arrested and charged in relation with the latter find.
