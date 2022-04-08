Two firearms seized in 48 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) seized two firearms during targeted operations over the last 48 hours.

The firearms were recovered in Cambridge, St James and Grants Pen, St Andrew on Wednesday.

Reports are that one 9mm Sturm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing three rounds was recovered during a mid-morning operation in Cambridge, St James. The operation resulted in the arrest of one man who is yet to be charged.

Later that day, members of JAGTF operating in St Andrew also seized a 9mm Luger M5 pistol with a magazine containing four rounds during a snap raid in Grants Pen. Three people were arrested in relation to this seizure.

The JAGTF said it continues to carry out activities to reduce violent crimes and ensure citizen safety and security by continuously targeting gangs, gunmen and guns.