Two firearms seized in Rae Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two firearms and several assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a police operation in Rae Town, Kingston on Friday, June 25.

According to reports, about 2:30 pm officers carried out a search at a premises where a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition and a .38 revolver along with three of ammunition were found.

The police said no arrest was made in relation to this seizure.