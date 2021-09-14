Two firefighters die in St Ann crash

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Two firefighters lost their lives in a crash near Laughland Post Office in St Ann last night.

They have been identified as Stefan Walters and Alex Williams of the Ocho Rios Fire Station.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's communications arm confirmed the incident but declined to release any further details.

Other sources told Observer Online that the firefighters, who had just left work, were travelling in a private car that collided with another vehicle.

"They work in Ocho Rios and actually went to drop off the third person in the Salem area and were coming back [towards St Ann's Bay]," said one of their colleagues, who asked not to be identified by name as they were not authorised to speak on the issue.

Firefighters who were at the scene fought hard to subdue their emotions while struggling to remove their colleagues from the mangled wreck of the vehicle.

"It is rough," one of their colleagues told Observer Online.

During a visit to the Ocho Rios Fire Station, colleagues spoke highly of the two men.

"They were very good firefighters; they are very young, vibrant and excited about their job," said one firefighter.

- Horace Mills