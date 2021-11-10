Two freed in Manchester businesswoman's murder case

Two freed in Manchester businesswoman's murder caseWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Two of the three people who were charged with murder in relation to last November's stabbing of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-you were freed in court today.
Shacquel Perkins, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent and Zoie Forrest, a businesswoman of Oakland Drive were freed following submissions by their attorneys in the Manchester Parish Court.
However, Dwayne Brown, a security firm manager, who is also Forrester's spouse, was granted bail in the sum of $800,000. He is to appear in the Manchester Circuit Court on January 26.
Chin-you was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26, 2020 in her motorcar.
Read: Bail for accused trio in Chin-you murder case extended
The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.
Forrest and Brown were represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.
Perkins was represented by attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy