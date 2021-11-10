Two freed in Manchester businesswoman's murder case

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Two of the three people who were charged with murder in relation to last November's stabbing of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-you were freed in court today.

Shacquel Perkins, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent and Zoie Forrest, a businesswoman of Oakland Drive were freed following submissions by their attorneys in the Manchester Parish Court.

However, Dwayne Brown, a security firm manager, who is also Forrester's spouse, was granted bail in the sum of $800,000. He is to appear in the Manchester Circuit Court on January 26.

Chin-you was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26, 2020 in her motorcar.

The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.

Forrest and Brown were represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie.

Perkins was represented by attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood.

Kasey Williams