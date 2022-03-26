Two guns, ballistic vest seized in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police seized two firearms, including an M4 rifle, during an operation in Granville in the parish on Friday.

Reports are that about 6:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and the rifle, along with a 9mm pistol, 34 assorted rounds of ammunition and a ballistic vest were found.

No one was arrested, however, the police said the investigation continues.