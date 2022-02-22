Two held as police seize 2,000lbs of ganja destined for Haiti

Two held as police seize 2,000lbs of ganja destined for HaitiTuesday, February 22, 2022
|
Two men are now in custody and a quantity of marijuana seized as the Clarendon police intensified their quest to rid the parish of illegal drugs.
Reports are that about midday on Monday, a police team, acting on intelligence, went on an operation in the Salt River area of the parish. During the operation, the police found approximately 2,000 pounds of ganja.
According to Inspector Tedroy Clarke, sub-officer in charge of Operations in Clarendon, the drug was destined for Haiti.
"The police believe that this is all part and parcel of the guns-for-drugs trade in the parish. Investigations are ongoing. We want to appeal to the general public for any information on drugs and guns within the parish. We want to assure you that the Clarendon police continue the assault on guns for drugs within the parish," Clarke told OBSERVER ONLINE.
He said the guns-for-drugs trade is still an active business despite the ongoing police intervention in the parish.
"We are actively involved in ensuring that we rid the parish of this trade. There are several parcels and they are well put together and it shows how far they will go to elude the police but nonetheless, the police are on their trail," added Clarke.
