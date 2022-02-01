Two high-powered weapons seized in Kingston Eastern Division

Two high-powered weapons seized in Kingston Eastern DivisionTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston Eastern Police have seized two more high-powered firearms - an AK47 Rifle with 29 rounds (7.62) and Glock Pistol with an extended magazine containing 12 rounds.
The weapons were seized following a confrontation with armed criminals in Bull Bay, St Andrew about 11:15 pm Monday night.
The men reportedly fired on a team of officers who repelled the attack. The criminals subsequently fled leaving the weapons behind.
The Division has now seized 13 illegal firearms since the start of the year.
Surge operations are continuing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy