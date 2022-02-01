Two high-powered weapons seized in Kingston Eastern Division

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston Eastern Police have seized two more high-powered firearms - an AK47 Rifle with 29 rounds (7.62) and Glock Pistol with an extended magazine containing 12 rounds.

The weapons were seized following a confrontation with armed criminals in Bull Bay, St Andrew about 11:15 pm Monday night.

The men reportedly fired on a team of officers who repelled the attack. The criminals subsequently fled leaving the weapons behind.

The Division has now seized 13 illegal firearms since the start of the year.

Surge operations are continuing.