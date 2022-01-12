WATCH: Two hospitalised after car crashes into parked truck in Clarendon

WATCH: Two hospitalised after car crashes into parked truck in ClarendonWednesday, January 12, 2022
Two people have been hospitalised after a car they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck on the Toll Gate main road in Clarendon.
Reports are that around midday, the two individuals were travelling in a Mazda motor car towards May Pen when the vehicle collided with the truck which was parked on the left side of the road.
The two occupants of the car were rushed to hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Jamaica Observer videographer Garfield Robinson was on the scene. Watch the video in the slider.
