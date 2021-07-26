Two hotel workers die after car crash in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Two hotel workers reportedly died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Ironshore, St James on Monday morning.

The police have not released the identities of the deceased.

Reports are that about 6:00am, the hotel workers were travelling in a Toyota Corolla motorcar along the Ironshore main road when the vehicle collided with an Audi.

The two were taken to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The lone occupant of the Audi motorcar reportedly received minor injuries.

The St James police are investigating.

-- Horace Hines