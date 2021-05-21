Two in custody after gun seizure

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover police have taken into custody two suspects following the recovery of a firearm and ammunition.

The weapon was recovered during a joint intelligence-led operation in the Santoy district of Green Island about 12:10 pm today.

Superintendent of Police in charge of the Hanover Police Division, Sharon Beeput, told the OBSERVER ONLINE that the operation led to the recovery of a Glock 17 9 mm pistol and 13 9 mm cartridges.

"Two suspects were apprehended and investigations are ongoing," stated Superintendent Beeput.

Anthony Lewis