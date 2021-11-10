Two injured after three JUTC buses damaged in stone-throwing incident in Three Miles

Two injured after three JUTC buses damaged in stone-throwing incident in Three MilesWednesday, November 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - A driver and a passenger were injured after three Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) buses were stoned in Three Miles, St Andrew on Tuesday evening.
According to a tweet from the company a short while ago, commuters should expect delays.
"All Portmore buses coming from Half Way Tree are being diverted to Mandela Highway due to this development," JUTC tweeted.
The police are currently probing the matter.
