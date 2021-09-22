Two injured on Pen Hill in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Two people were injured following a three-vehicle collision along the Pen Hill main road, northeast of Mandeville in Manchester.

According to the police, about 8:40 am, the driver of a tractor-trailer that was going downhill swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another car.

The truck then collided with another truck as well as a car.

The drivers of both trucks suffered injuries and were taken for medical care.

The police were unable to say if the two injured men were hospitalised.