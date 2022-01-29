Two killed, four arrested after engaging police in shootouts in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Police say two men were fatally shot and four others captured after shootouts in separate incidents in the St Elizabeth Police Division between Friday night and Saturday morning.

A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 9:00 pm, they were alerted that strange men were in the community of New Road on the St Elizabeth/ Westmoreland border, close to New Market in northwestern St Elizabeth.

The police say upon entering the area they were shot at by a group of men.

A shootout ensued and one man was later found suffering from gunshot wounds in nearby bushes. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police have not yet ascertained his identity.

Subsequent operations in the area at daybreak resulted in two men being arrested.

Two others were later captured in Whithorn, Westmoreland after they attempted to escape in a taxi.

The police said an illegal firearm was seized.

In the second incident, a joint police team from two divisions received intelligence that a man, who was a person of interest was in the Williamsfield area in northeastern St Elizabeth.

During an operation in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the man reportedly engaged the police in a shootout.

He was shot and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said an illegal firearm was seized.



Kasey Williams