Two killed, three injured at illegal party in Discovery Bay

ST ANN, Jamaica— Five persons were shot, two fatally, after a gunman invaded an illegal party in Old Folly in Discovery Bay, St Ann on Monday morning.

The deceased are 23-year-old Tamara Kelly of Old Folly, Discovery Bay, and 21-year-old Roje Linton.

A female tourist was among those shot and injured during the attack.

Preliminary reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that sometime between midnight and 1:00 am, the party was in full swing when a gunman opened gunfire, causing patrons to flee the venue.

After the shooting subsided, five persons were found suffering from bullet wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Kelly and Linton were pronounced dead.

Two others, included the tourist, were admitted, while another person was treated and released.

Investigations are ongoing.