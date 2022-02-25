Two killed in Discovery Bay car accident

Two killed in Discovery Bay car accidentFriday, February 25, 2022
ST ANN, Jamaica -Two people were killed in a vehicular crash on the Discovery Bay main road on Thursday.
They are 40-year-old labourer Kerrian Ferrigan and 42-year-old carpenter Ryan Parry, both of Bellfield district, Runaway Bay in St Ann.
Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that about 8:00 am, Ferrigan and Parry were travelling westerly along the roadway in a Mitsubishi Lancer motor vehicle when they allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a silver Mercedes.
The occupants of both vehicles were transported to the hospital where Ferrigan and Parry were pronounced dead. The others were admitted for treatment.
Investigations continue.
