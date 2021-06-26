Two killed in Spanish Town motor vehicle crash

Two killed in Spanish Town motor vehicle crashSaturday, June 26, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two men died on Thursday, June 24 in a crash on Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine.
One of the deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Herman Williams, of North Monticello Crescent, Spanish Town in the parish, while the other man is yet to be identified.
The police are still probing the circumstances but said that about 9:30 pm, Williams was driving a Mazda Biante motor car with the unidentified as a passenger heading towards Spanish Town.
On reaching a section of the roadway, Williams allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a perimeter wall.
Both men sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy