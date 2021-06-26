Two killed in Spanish Town motor vehicle crash

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Two men died on Thursday, June 24 in a crash on Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

One of the deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Herman Williams, of North Monticello Crescent, Spanish Town in the parish, while the other man is yet to be identified.

The police are still probing the circumstances but said that about 9:30 pm, Williams was driving a Mazda Biante motor car with the unidentified as a passenger heading towards Spanish Town.

On reaching a section of the roadway, Williams allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a perimeter wall.

Both men sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.