Two killed in St Elizabeth crash

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth –The police have confirmed that two young men have died as a result of injuries they sustained in an accident along the YS Falls main road in St Elizabeth on Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in hospital nursing injuries.

The deceased have been identified as 21-year-old Chevoy Smith, farmer, and 20-year-old Shemar Stevens, both of Catskin District in St James.

Reports are that at about 6:00 pm on Friday, the driver of the vehicle lost control. The car climbed an embankment before overturning several times.