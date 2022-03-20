Two members of Coke family named among eight persons of interest by West Kingston police

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Kingston Western Police have listed two men as wanted, while eight other people have been listed as persons of interest in the gang conflict affecting the Denham Town police district.

The wanted men are a man known only as 'Kyle' and another man known only as 'Rico'.

Those identified as persons of interest are: Taffari Anderson otherwise called 'Kirk'; Amani Malcolm otherwise called 'Bling Dawg' or 'Dontay'; Kirk Roberts otherwise called 'Charter'; Lancaster Coke otherwise called 'Bomber T'; Michael Coke Jr otherwise called 'Titty Man'; a man known only as 'Kemar', a man known only as 'Quinty' and a man known only as 'Marvin'.

Detectives believe that these persons may be of assistance to ongoing investigations.

They are asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch before noon on Monday.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-922-6441, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.