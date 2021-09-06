Two men, feared dead, stuck in septic tank

Two men, feared dead, stuck in septic tankMonday, September 06, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — Emergency workers, up to a short while ago, were trying to remove two men from a septic tank here at Moneague College.
The two, who are feared dead, are said to be from Spanish Town in St Catherine.
A third man who fell into the tank shortly after 3:00 pm was taken to hospital, and is said to be fighting for his life.
The media is not being allowed onto the school compound.
The principal of the college, Howard Isaacs, reportedly gave the no-entry order.
It is understood that firefighters and police personnel are now among people at the scene where tragedy struck.
Horace Mills
