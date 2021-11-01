Two men and a 15-y-o boy charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica —Two men and a juvenile who were arrested in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Robert Rowe of Ricketts Street, Savanna-La-mar in Westmoreland on October 7 have been charged.

Twenty-one-year-old Deniel Williams, otherwise called 'Dendo', of Ricketts Street, Savanna-La-Mar has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Thirty-five-year-old Rickal Barrett, otherwise called 'Tuggy-Tuggy', of Sellington District in Black River, St Elizabeth, and a 15-year-old boy were also slapped with similar charges.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that Rowe was driving his Toyota motorcar about 4:10 pm, when he was pounced upon by the trio who opened gunfire hitting him in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Both Williams and the juvenile were arrested in a police operation at their home on Ricketts Street in the parish on Tuesday, October 12 while Barrett was apprehended by the police on Monday, October 25. All three were officially charged on Sunday.