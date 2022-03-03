Two men apprehended in Jarrett Lane police operation

Two men apprehended in Jarrett Lane police operationThursday, March 03, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two men were nabbed by the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) during a major operation in the Jarrett Lane area off Mountain View Avenue on Wednesday.
The two were among a group of 25 men who were detained by the security forces.
One of the two men, who were the primary targets of the operation, has been identified as Richard Higgins, otherwise called 'Bob', who was listed as wanted on the National Wanted Persons List. The other man is considered a person of interest in relation to several crimes in the area.
Reports are that the JAGTF converged on the area of operation about 4:00 am, aiming to disrupt the movement of criminals in the space.
