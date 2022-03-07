Two men arrested as Kingston Wharf gun seizure investigation progresses

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Monday, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Criminal Investigations Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, gave an update on the progress of the investigation into Friday's seizure of 21 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition at a warehouse on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

According to the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit, DCP Bailey revealed that two men, whom investigators believe are key players in the illegal importation of firearms, have been arrested.

The men will remain in custody as detectives arrange for them to be interviewed with their attorneys. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

DCP Bailey also disclosed that the woman who was listed as person of interest in the case, Jadian Edwards, subsequently turned herself in to detectives and was interviewed and released.

DCP Bailey, in the meantime, is encouraging all law-abiding citizens to support the police by sharing information about guns, gunmen, and gangs. Persons can call Crime Stop at 311 or the NIB Tipline at 811.

The Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch was called in on Friday, March 4 when eighteen pistols, three rifles, 51 magazines, and 2216 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized at the Kingston-based warehouse. The illegal weapons were discovered when customs officers were examining barrels and noticed abnormalities. The Contraband Enforcement Team of Jamaica Customs was called in, and the firearms were found during a search.