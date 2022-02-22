Two men charged after accused chicken thief's murder

Two men charged after accused chicken thief's murderTuesday, February 22, 2022
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the Trelawny Police Division charged two men for the murder of 50-year-old Clive Clarke, otherwise called 'Ketto', of Tyre district in Trelawny.
Charged are 26-year-old Mikhail Hyman, otherwise called 'Dutty Foot', a mason of Tyre district, and 18-year-old Shamario Green, otherwise called 'Sam', a security guard of the same community.
Reports are that Clarke allegedly stole several baby chicks on Sunday, February 20. He was then attacked by Hyman and Green and beaten. Clarke was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Monday, February 21, Hyman and Green were apprehended following an operation in the parish and subsequently charged with murder.
