Two men charged in Clarendon shop murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police have charged two men in connection with the July 5 murder of 34-year-old Everton Harrison of Coffals district, Clarendon.

The police said that 26-year-old Traves Hardy and 31-year-old Raymond Samuels have been charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said that about 7:30 pm, Harrison was sitting at a shop, when he was attacked and shot several times by Hardy and Samuels. They both reportedly escaped in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 27, the police arrested and charged both men following CCTV footage and DNA evidence obtained which implicated them in the commission of the killing.

Their court dates are being finalised.